ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

SFBS traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,877. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $80.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

