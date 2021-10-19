SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

