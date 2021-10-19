SG Americas Securities LLC Has $580,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

