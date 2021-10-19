SG Americas Securities LLC Has $655,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

