SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,156 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 384,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

