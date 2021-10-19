SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,522 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.