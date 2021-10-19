SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,361 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 221.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Nautilus worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLS stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

