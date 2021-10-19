SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 101,294 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,406 shares of company stock worth $8,353,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

