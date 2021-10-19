Shay Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Centene by 646.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Centene by 469.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,359,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

CNC stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

