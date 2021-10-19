Shay Capital LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,829.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

