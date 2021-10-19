Shay Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

