Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

SHLX opened at $11.81 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

