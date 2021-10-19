SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $163,998.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,795.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.42 or 0.05972844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00293116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.53 or 0.00963280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00082316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00396339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00265909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00269777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004666 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

