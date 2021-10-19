Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SHG opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

