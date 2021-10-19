Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
SHG opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
