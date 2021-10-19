Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Decreases By 20.1%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 2,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

