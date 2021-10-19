Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Drops By 18.2%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 38.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2216 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.