Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Decreases By 30.5%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.