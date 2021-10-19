Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Decreases By 20.3%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 966,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after buying an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 10,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,749. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

