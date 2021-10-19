Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 29.7%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,108. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,252,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,474,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

