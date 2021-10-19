Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Declines By 30.5%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 559,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CYYHF stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

