Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Decreases By 24.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 87.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Costamare by 39.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Costamare by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Costamare stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

