Short Interest in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Declines By 26.9%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

