Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Declines By 22.4%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 1,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. ENAV has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.
About ENAV
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.