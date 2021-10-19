Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Declines By 22.4%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 1,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. ENAV has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

