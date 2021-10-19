Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 23.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

FARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.