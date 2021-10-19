Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Grows By 33.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

