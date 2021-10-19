Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Drops By 27.3%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 250,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 7.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 7.26. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 0.75 and a 12-month high of 8.94.

