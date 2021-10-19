Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 20.8%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HMCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,399. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMCO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

