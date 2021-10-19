Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Declines By 25.0%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

