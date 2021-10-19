Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expands By 26.6%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $83.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,108,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

