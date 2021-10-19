Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Grows By 27.3%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,149,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 4,828,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.2 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 9,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

