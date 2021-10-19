Short Interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Expands By 31.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 23,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,369. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

