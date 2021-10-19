Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Drops By 29.9%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 990,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $146.51. 311,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.