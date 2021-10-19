Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declines By 21.8%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after acquiring an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 64,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,604. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

