Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Decreases By 29.2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 2,986,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,761. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

