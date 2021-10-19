Short Interest in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Drops By 22.5%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $999,979.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 766,514 shares of company stock valued at $57,973,578 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safehold by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.
A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
