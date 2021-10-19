Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Drops By 20.7%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE SC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 6,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 55,209 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

