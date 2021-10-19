Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Grows By 42.9%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,739 shares of company stock worth $3,039,472. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

