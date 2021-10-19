Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Decreases By 27.4%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TRST stock remained flat at $$32.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,250. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $626.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $326,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

