Short Interest in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Declines By 18.7%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE UIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,351. Unisys has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after buying an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,369,000 after buying an additional 1,070,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after buying an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 432,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

