Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declines By 20.5%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OLED stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.24. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,350. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.54. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

