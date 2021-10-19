Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Drops By 21.7%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 99,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VLON stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

