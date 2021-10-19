Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Increases By 47.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VEV opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

