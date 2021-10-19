Short Interest in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declines By 18.5%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $72,811,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $57,905,000. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

