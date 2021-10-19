Short Interest in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declines By 18.5%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $72,811,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $57,905,000. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
