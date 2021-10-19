Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

SMTS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $392.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 152,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,257,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

