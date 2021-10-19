Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,907 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

