Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

