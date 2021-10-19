Sigma Planning Corp Has $653,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $161.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.