Sigma Planning Corp Has $676,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

