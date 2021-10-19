Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,578 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MIY opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.