SilverSPAC Inc’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

SilverSPAC’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. SilverSPAC had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SLVRU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. SilverSPAC has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

